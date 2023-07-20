UPDATE 1-Teenage girl killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Crimea - Russian-backed official

(Adds quotes in paragraph 3, context)

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) -

A teenage girl was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on a settlement in Crimea in which four administrative buildings were damaged, the Russian-installed head of Crimea said on Thursday.

Sergei Aksyonov, the official, said the strike took place in the northwestern part of the Black Sea peninsula where he said emergency and other services were working.

"Unfortunately, there were victims. A teenage girl was killed. I express my sincere and deep condolences to her family and friends. All necessary support will be provided to the family."

There was no immediate reaction to his assertion from Ukraine.

Russia seized and annexed Crimea, where its Black Sea Fleet is based, from Ukraine in 2014.

Kyiv says Crimea is Ukrainian and that it intends to take it back by force as part of its drive to expel Russian troops from its territory.

The Kremlin on Wednesday

accused

the West of turning a blind eye to what it said were "terrorist attacks" committed by Ukraine inside Russia, noting what it said was the silence this week over a deadly attack on the Crimean Bridge which it blamed on Kyiv. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)