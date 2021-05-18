UPDATE 1-Taiwan mobilises diplomats to seek out COVID-19 shots

Ben Blanchard
·2 min read

(Recasts, updates throughout)

By Ben Blanchard

TAIPEI, May 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan is mobilising its diplomatic corps to hunt for speedier delivery of COVID-19 vaccines - a quest that has become more urgent since a sudden rise in domestic cases on an island that has vaccinated less than 1% of its population.

Taiwan has reported more than 700 new domestic infections during the past week, leading to new curbs in the capital, Taipei, and shocking a population that had become accustomed to life carrying on almost normally with the pandemic well under control.

Taiwan, a major semiconductor manufacturing hub, has only received about 300,000 shots so far for its more than 23 million people, all AstraZeneca Plc vaccines, and those are rapidly running out.

In comments published on Tuesday by Taiwan's official Central News Agency, Taipei's top official in Washington said she was in talks with the United States for a share of the COVID-19 vaccine doses President Joe Biden plans to send abroad.

"We are in negotiations and striving for it," said Hsiao Bi-khim, the de facto Taiwanese ambassador to the United States.

She said that although vaccine purchases were the remit of Taiwan's health ministry, her office's role was to talk to the United States about speeding up those requests.

Biden said the United States would send at least 20 million more vaccine doses abroad by the end of June.

A source briefed on the situation told Reuters the U.S. government had already been helping Taiwan coordinate with manufacturers to speed up deliveries.

The United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but is its most important international backer.

Taiwan has ordered 20 million doses, mostly from AstraZeneca but also from Moderna Inc, though global shortages have curtailed supplies.

Taiwan has said it also expected to get more than 1 million AstraZeneca shots via the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme for lower-income countries.

A second source familiar with the matter said Taiwan's diplomats in Germany had been involved in talks with BioNTech SE .

Taiwan complained in February the firm had pulled out of a deal to sell it 5 million doses at the last minute, possibly because of Chinese pressure. BioNTech later said it did plan to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan.

BioNTech declined to comment on the status of the talks.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry Spokeswomen Joanne Ou also declined to comment on details of getting vaccines.

"We are making great efforts and trying through all means to get the qualified vaccines for our people and residents," she said. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Latest Stories

  • 10 things to forget from an entirely forgettable Tampa Bay Raptors season

    Not much good came of the Raptors' 2020-21 season, but if you insist on looking back, these are the 10 moments to forget.

  • Panthers' Sam Bennett suspended 1 game for boarding Lightning's Blake Coleman

    Sam Bennett threw the nastiest of several borderline hits in Game 1 between the Panthers and Lightning.

  • Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sued over alleged sexual assault

    A civil lawsuit has been filed alleging that Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sexually assaulted a young woman.

  • Maple Leafs add hockey star Goyette to staff, promote Wickenheiser

    Danielle Goyette will join former Canadian teammate Hayley Wickenheiser on the Leafs player development staff.

  • Broncos hire Kelly Kleine as scouting executive, making her one of football's most powerful women

    Kleine will play a significant role in Denver's NFL draft and free agency evaluation and report directly to GM George Paton.

  • NBA MVP watch: Nikola Jokic did the most with less in earning top spot

    In the final MVP watch, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul make appearances but it wasn't enough to topple Nikola Jokic's dominance.

  • Lions coach Dan Campbell wants to have a pet lion at practice: 'I might end up losing an arm'

    Dan Campbell said he talked to team owner Sheila Ford Hamp about his pet lion idea.

  • Why is there so much vitriol over Tim Tebow's potential Jaguars camp invite?

    It's a low-risk gamble, one NFL teams make all the time, and Tebow is opening himself up to possible embarrassment by doing it.

  • Marv Albert announces retirement after 55 years in broadcasting

    Marv Albert says he'll work on his gardening and ballroom dancing in retirement.

  • It's shaping up to be a busy offseason for Nick Nurse

    Canada must win a last-chance qualifying tournament next month in Victoria to earn a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Cancel the Olympics? Japanese people say yes, IOC says no

    The Tokyo Olympics are 10 weeks away and the first competition has already begun: the IOC vs. the Japanese people.

  • Conor McGregor announces birth of son Rían

    Conor McGregor announced the birth of his third child, Rían, on Instagram.

  • Play-in tournament predictions: Will Lakers' bid for NBA history end before it begins?

    After 72 regular-season games, four teams from each conference will battle for two playoff spots this week.

  • Is history already repeating itself with the Golden Knights?

    Scoring issues were at the forefront last summer for the Vegas Golden Knights, and it proved to be an issue again in Game 1 versus the Minnesota Wild.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Walker, Pillar hurt after Mets add Conforto, McNeil to IL

    ATLANTA (AP) — Taijuan Walker and Kevin Pillar joined a long list of injured New York Mets players as both were forced to leave Monday night's game against the Atlanta Braves. Walker pitched only three innings, allowing one hit and no runs, before exiting with tightness in his left side. With the bases loaded in the seventh, Pillar was hit square in the face by a pitch from Jacob Webb. The veteran outfielder was knocked to the ground with blood pouring from his nose. Pillar was quickly helped to his feet with towels covering his face as he was escorted off the field. There was no immediate update from the Mets on his condition. Braves players, including Webb, watched the frightening scene in shock. As members of the Atlanta grounds crew covered the blood left in the batter's box area, Webb was removed from the game. The injuries to Walker and Pillar came after the Mets added two regulars to the injured list before the game. Ace starter Jacob deGrom already is on the IL, recovering from right side tightness. The Mets placed outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil on the 10-day IL with hamstring injuries. There was no immediate update on the severity of Walker's injury. Right-hander Sean Reid-Foley replaced Walker to start the fourth inning. Conforto strained his right hamstring and McNeil strained his left in Sunday's 7-1 loss at Tampa Bay. “We’re taking a week-to-week approach with both of these guys,” manager Luis Rojas said. Conforto and McNeil will remain with the Mets while receiving treatment. Conforto said Monday he had been dealing with other injuries, including a sore calf. “I felt like I had a good grip on all that stuff and something obviously wasn’t right going down to first base and unfortunately it grabbed on me and that’s where we’re at,” he said. Conforto described the injury as “very, very frustrating.” McNeil missed time last week with cramping in his leg and said Sunday the injuries might be related. McNeil is hitting .242 with three homers and eight RBIs. Conforto is hitting .230 with two homers and 13 RBIs. Conforto and McNeil join an injured list that also includes third baseman J.D. Davis, outfielder Brandon Nimmo, reliever Seth Lugo and starting pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard, as well as a couple of big league backups in outfielder Albert Almora Jr. and infielder Luis Guillorme. The Mets purchased the contract of Johneshwy Fargas from Triple-A Syracuse and he started in center field Monday night at Atlanta. Fargas, 26, was making his major league debut. José Peraza started at second base. “We’re very excited our depth has helped us be where we are today,” Rojas said. “We feel pretty strong about our guys coming in tonight to help us against the Braves.” The Mets (18-16) lead the NL East. New York also recalled outfielder Khalil Lee from Syracuse and transferred Lugo to the 60-day injured list. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Charles Odum, The Associated Press

  • LEADING OFF: Mets, Yankees having painful road trips

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday: ___ BITE OUT OF THE BIG APPLE Both teams from New York are away from home this week and each one is having a painful road trip. After arriving in Atlanta, the Mets placed outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil on the 10-day injured list Monday with strained hamstrings. Both players were hurt in Sunday’s loss at Tampa Bay. “We’re taking a week-to-week approach with both of these guys,” manager Luis Rojas said. Then starter Taijuan Walker exited early against the Braves with tightness in his left side, and outfielder Kevin Pillar was hit square in the face by a pitch. Blood poured from Pillar’s nose in a frightening scene, but he walked off the field under his own power. The Mets already have ace starter Jacob deGrom, outfielder Brandon Nimmo and third baseman J.D. Davis on the IL. Valuable reliever Seth Lugo was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL. recovering from right side tightness. Meanwhile, the Yankees put slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Friday, before their series opener at Texas because of a left quadriceps strain. In addition, reliever Zack Britton had a potential setback in his recovery from elbow surgery. Stanton was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore. The 2017 NL MVP is hitting .282 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in his 33 games this season. “Hopeful that, especially when we can backdate a few days, that coming out of the off day we’ll be all right, and hopefully just put this behind us entirely,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “As much as he wants to be out there, I think he also realized that if it’s something he pushed through, it could turn into a longer-term situation.” Boone said Britton was dealing with some general soreness after his one-inning simulated game Saturday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, when he threw to hitters for the first time. Boone said the lefty’s planned rehab start for Double-A Somerset on Wednesday might get pushed back a couple of days. Britton is on the 60-day injured list after surgery March 15 to remove a bone chip from is elbow. Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to Thursday, after tearing a tendon sheath in his left wrist. Hicks is back in New York getting treatment at Yankee Stadium. PUNCHY Off to an excellent start this season, Atlanta right-hander Huascar Ynoa is expected to miss two months after he broke his right hand when he punched the dugout bench following a poor outing Sunday in Milwaukee. Ynoa, who turns 23 next month, was frustrated after giving up five runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings of a 10-9 loss. Ynoa (4-2, 3.02) has the lowest ERA and most wins on the Braves staff. He allowed only one earned run in his previous three starts before Sunday. “It’s a shame,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. ME AGAIN White Sox righty Lance Lynn tries to extend his super start this year when he faces the Twins for the second time in less than a week. Lynn (4-1, 1.30 ERA) limited Minnesota to one unearned run on two hits in five innings last Thursday in Chicago. He was hit in the pitching hand by grounder in the fourth, but stayed in. Traded from Texas to the White Sox in the offeason, the 34-year-old Lynn has struck out 44 in 34 2/3 innings spanning six starts. CONTROL IT Blake Snell has been piling up the no-decisions since joining the Padres, going 1-0 with a 4.19 ERA in eight starts for his new team. The former AL Cy Young Award winner with Tampa Bay hasn’t lasted more than 5 1/3 innings in any of his outings this year. He’s walked at least two in every start, and has walked a total of 12 over 13 2/3 innings in his last three games. The left-hander starts for San Diego against the Rockies at Coors Field. I’M BACK Anthony DeSclafani pitches for the first time at Great American Ball Park since leaving Cincinnati and signing with the Giants in December. DeSclafani pitched five seasons for the Reds. The 31-year-old righty is 3-1 with a 2.14 ERA in eight starts for San Francisco. More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • The NBA playoffs are here - expect the unexpected

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill gets us ready for basketball’s postseason - where it promises to be an unpredictable two months. Everybody has questions, every team has doubts, but what they all have is hope.