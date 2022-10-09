Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This is the 1 sweater you’re going to see everywhere this fall and winter

Jeanine Edwards
2 min read

Now that October is here and fall is officially underway, you can’t put it off any longer: It’s time to pack away your summer clothes and start updating your closet with fall essentials.

Of course, sweaters need to be at the top of your shopping list, and this season there are lots of stylish options. Crewnecks and turtlenecks are classics that will never go out of style. If, however, you want to be a bit more fashion-forward, then this fall/winter it’s all about the polo sweater. Last month, this Madewell polo sweater went viral for being “old money” #goals, and now there are tons more polo sweaters to choose from at all different price points.

If you like the look, you should know that these sweaters are sometimes referred to as “johnny collar sweaters” or even just “collared sweaters.” Whatever you call them, there’s no denying they’re stylish and versatile. You’ll see them styled with jeans, trousers and leggings on most websites, but you can also pair this fab style with pencil skirts and slip skirts, too.

We’re calling it now: The polo sweater is going to be the must-have style of the season, so add a few to your wardrobe now while there are so many to choose from and sizes are plentiful. Shop a few of the best below.

Madewell Long Sleeve Merino Wool Polo Sweater, $53.70 (Orig. $89.50)

$53.70 $89.50 at Nordstrom

Polo sweater in extra-soft yarn, $68.50

$68.50 at J.Crew Factory

Fluffy Henley Sweater, $140

$140 at Boden

Karen Kane Polo Sweater, $119

$119 at Nordstrom

Bella Merino Sweater Polo, $110

$110 at Banana Republic

Cashmere Polo Sweater, $168

$168 at Reformation

1.State Cable Knit Collared Sweater, $59.25-$79 (Orig. $79)

$59.25 $79 at Nordstrom

BP. Rib Long Sleeve Polo Sweater, $15.60-$24.99 (Orig. $39)

$15.60 $39 at Nordstrom

Vince Brushed Alpaca & Merino Wool Blend Polo Sweater, $138 (Orig. $345)

$138 $345 at Nordstrom

Magaschoni Johnny Collar Cashmere Sweater, $119.97 (Orig. $345)

$119.97 $345 at Nordstrom Rack

Charter Club Women's 100% Cashmere Ribbed Sweater, $189

$189 at Macy's

