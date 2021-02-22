UPDATE 1-Sterling rises above $1.40; long positions at one-year high
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv(Updates prices, adds quotes)
LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The pound rose on Monday, holdingclose to three-year highs above the key $1.40 level, ahead of anannouncement about plans to ease the lockdown, as bullishinvestors bet on the UK's vaccination rollout bringing about aneconomic recovery.
Sterling reached its highest levels since April 2018 when itcrossed $1.40 on Friday. It has risen 2.6% against the dollar in2021 and its rapid gains have led to talk of a possiblecorrection.
The recent pound strengthening has been attributed to theUK's relative success in providing COVID-19 vaccinations, whichis expected to help Britain's economy rebound from its biggestcontraction in 300 years.
Some 17.6 million people, over a quarter of the 67 millionpopulation, have now received a first dose of a COVID-19vaccine.
Relief that a no-deal Brexit was avoided at the end of 2020is also supporting the pound, as is a lessening of fears thatthe Bank of England could introduce negative interest rates.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out a plan onMonday to release the UK from its third national lockdown.
Speculators added to their net long position for the thirdweek running in the week to Feb. 16, CFTC positioning datashowed. The market is at its most bullish in one year.
"We’ve clearly started to price in a lot of good news," saidNed Rumpeltin, head of European currency strategy at TDSecurities.
"After such strong momentum and a very large move, you’vegot to be careful in terms of calling the top too prematurelybut it does feel like the conditions are ripening for a broadercorrection to come through," he said.
"I wouldn’t necessarily be a fresh buyer of pound at theselevels. The risk-reward is increasingly skewed towards acorrection at this stage."
At 1215 GMT, the pound was at $1.4029, up 0.2% on the day. Versus the euro, it was up around 0.1% at 86.515 penceper euro, having touched a one-year high earlier in the session.
"If the highs from April 2018 are taken out it willencourage expectations that the pound is adjusting to a newhigher equilibrium now that Brexit risks have diminished," wroteMUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman in a note to clients.
"Whereas if those highs remain in place, market participantsmay then start to question whether recent pound strength isovershooting and thereby increasing the risk of a correctionlower."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft;Editing by Bernadette Baum and Ed Osmond)