UPDATE 1-Sri Lanka's dollar bonds gain on IMF expectations- Tradeweb

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's international sovereign bonds rose by nearly 1 cent on the dollar on Wednesday due to expectations that the crisis-hit country could receive a new disbursement from the International Monetary Fund in December.

The 2026 note rose 0.8 cents to 49.6 cents on the dollar by 0823 GMT, while the 2024 bond rose 0.7 cents on the dollar, trading at 49.2.

The government said earlier it expects the IMF executive board to approve the first review of a $2.9 billion bailout by Dec. 6, unlocking $330 million in funding from its programme with the Fund. (Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario, editing by Karin Strohecker and Andrew Heavens)