UPDATE 1-Speculators' net long USD bets shrink to a more than 1-year low -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, details) NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar fell in the latest week to the smallest position in more than a year, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position was $3.08 billion for the week ended Nov. 1, the smallest since Aug. 17, 2021. Last week speculators had reported a net long position of $10.21 billion. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars. On Friday, the dollar fell after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for October showed the world's largest economy created more new jobs than expected, but also flashed signs of a slowdown with a higher unemployment rate and lower wage inflation, signs that support the view the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of future rate hikes. CFTC data on Friday also showed Japanese yen net shorts fell in the latest week to 77,620 contracts, down from a short position of 102,618 contracts. Among the major currencies, the yen has struggled the most against the dollar this year as the Bank of Japan remains the only central bank that is not in a tightening mode. The yen has plummeted by nearly 22% against the dollar this year, prompting the Japanese government to spend a record $43 billion supporting the yen in October. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 01 Nov 2022 Prior week week Long 40,460 37,579 Short 118,080 140,197 Net -77,620 -102,618 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 01 Nov 2022 Prior week week Long 239,770 226,734 Short 133,980 151,825 Net 105,790 74,909 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 01 Nov 2022 Prior week week Long 34,979 43,511 Short 79,815 91,316 Net -44,836 -47,805 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 01 Nov 2022 Prior week week Long 6,612 5,538 Short 21,396 16,838 Net -14,784 -11,300 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 01 Nov 2022 Prior week week Long 38,522 35,607 Short 56,171 53,762 Net -17,649 -18,155 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 01 Nov 2022 Prior week week Long 34,148 32,159 Short 84,680 83,605 Net -50,532 -51,446 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 01 Nov 2022 Prior week week Long 182,316 161,558 Short 138,271 148,984 Net 44,045 12,574 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 01 Nov 2022 Prior week week Long 21,115 15,639 Short 24,962 28,523 Net -3,847 -12,884