UPDATE 1-South Africa says J&J vaccine will be given to health workers in study

(Adds details, more comment from health minister)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's healthminister said on Wednesday that the country would vaccinatehealth workers with Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccinein the form of an "implementation study" in partnership with theMedical Research Council.

The decision comes just days after the country put on holdthe roll-out of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca andOxford University following data in a small clinical trial thatshowed it did not protect against mild to moderate illness fromthe fast-spreading 501Y.V2 variant of the virus.

"Given the outcome of the efficacy studies the department ofhealth will continue with its planned phase one vaccinationtargeting the health workers and using the Johnson & Johnsonvaccine instead of the AstraZeneca vaccine," Health MinisterZweli Mkhize said.

"The J&J vaccine has been proven to be effective ... Therollout of the vaccination will proceed in the form of animplementation study with a partnership between the MedicalResearch Council and the national department of health."

Advisers would be able to give a considered view on how todeal with the AstraZeneca vaccines in the next week or so, headded.

Mkhize said the country has also secured COVID-19 vaccinedoses from Pfizer Inc and that negotiations with Modernawere ongoing.

The J&J vaccine was 89% effective at preventing severedisease and 57% against moderate-to-severe disease in the SouthAfrican leg of the global trial. Ninety-five percent ofinfections observed in the local study were due to the 501Y.V2variant first identified late last year.

The 501Y.V2 variant has alarmed health experts who haveraised concerns about its ability to potentially evade theimmmune response generated by prior exposure to the coronavirusor vaccines.(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Wendell Roelf; Writing byRaju Gopalakrishnan; editing by Richard Pullin)