1 shot dead and at least 2 injured in Kenosha during protests; police looking for man armed with a long gun

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, were looking early Wednesday for a man armed with a long gun after one person was killed and two others were injured during protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said one victim was shot in the head and another in the chest late Tuesday, just before midnight. Beth didn’t know where the other person was shot, but video posted on social media showed someone had been shot in the arm.

No one has been apprehended, but Beth said he believed at least one person would be taken into custody soon based on video footage police have reviewed.

“I feel very confident we’ll have him in a very short time,” Beth said.

The shooting came on the third night of violent protests that have torn through Kenosha after a police officer shot Blake from behind at close range while he was getting in a vehicle. Since then, buildings have been burned, windows smashed out and stores looted.

More: 'He was not treated like a human that day': Family of Jacob Blake, now paralyzed, speaks out on police shooting

The investigation of the latest shooting is being conducted by the Kenosha Police Department with the assistance of the FBI, Beth said.

“We’ve got a lot of resources that are helping us pull this stuff together,” Beth said of the shooting investigation.

About 250 law enforcement officers and 250 National Guard members were on hand Tuesday night to quell the recent riots, he said.

Earlier: Police use smoke, flash bang grenades to push protesters back; some disperse

The incident happened on Sheridan Road in the heart of Kenosha near the Froedert South hospital. One of the victims walked into the hospital after he or she was injured, Beth said. Another was picked up by law enforcement.

Social media footage appears to show at least three people were shot shortly before midnight, including near 63rd Street and Sheridan Road.

A widely shared video shows a man sprinting into the parking lot of Bert and Rudy's Auto Service at that intersection, carrying a long gun. Multiple gunshots are heard.

Another video, posted to Twitter by Shelby Talcott of the Daily Caller, shows a gunshot victim lying in the parking lot. The victim appeared to have been shot in the head and bystanders were applying pressure to the wound.

In a later video posted by Talcott, bystanders were carrying the victim across Sheridan Road toward the hospital.

Other videos show a man wielding a long gun jogging north on Sheridan Road before falling to the ground and firing the gun at people who seem to be trying to disarm him.

It was unclear how many shooters there were. Beth said he didn't know.

Beth said people who fashion themselves as belonging to a militia have been patrolling Kenosha's streets in recent nights, but he did not know if the shooter was involved with such a group.

“They’re a militia," Beth said. "They’re like a vigilante group.”

Prior to the shootings Tuesday night, a Journal Sentinel reporter observed a group of armed men with long guns standing guard at a dry cleaning business on Sheridan Road near 59th Street, some of them standing on the roof. He said police initially told them to get off the roof and that one of the people shouted back, "Officer, this is our business" and that police did not ultimately order them off the roof

More: Small Kenosha businesses, Department of Corrections building burned to the ground, countless others vandalized

Before the shooting, someone from Kenosha suggested to Beth that he deputize ordinary citizens to help contain the unrest. Beth said he refused.

“I said, ‘There’s no way I’m doing that,’” Beth said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kenosha protest shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured; police look for gunman