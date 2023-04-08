1 shot in Charlotte on Saturday, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC says

A person shot in northeast Charlotte Saturday was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said on Twitter.

MEDIC responded to the shooting on Rebecca Bailey Drive just before 1 p.m. That’s off University City Boulevard and East Mallard Creek Church Road across from UNC Charlotte.

Police released no details about the shooting.

The person was shot at the Townhomes at 49 North apartment complex, WBTV reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.