1 shot in apparent West Sacramento road rage attack, police searching for gunman

A man was shot and wounded Friday afternoon in West Sacramento in an apparent road rage attack and his shooter is on the run.

West Sacramento police said officers were called to the 1:40 p.m. incident near Industrial Boulevard and Terminal Street. Officers found the victim who had been shot in the hand and shoulder along with witnesses to the gunfire.

The victim was treated for his injuries at a local hospital. Officers were still seeking the shooter Friday and said the attack is under investigation.