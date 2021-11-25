UPDATE 1-Shareholders in Brazil's Banco Inter approve U.S. listing

(Adds context)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Banco Inter SA have approved the transfer of its listing from Brazilian stock exchange B3 to the Nasdaq, Inter said in a securities filing on Thursday.

The bank had already received authorization from the Securities and Exchange Commission for the move. Now, shareholders may chose to cash out from their stakes or receive Brazilian Depositary Receipts that may be converted into Class A shares traded on the Nasdaq.

Inter decided to move its main listing venue to the United States to have "more access to global capital markets and potentially a larger and more diverse investor base," the bank said in an earlier statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo and Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro; editing by Jonathan Oatis)