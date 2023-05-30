1 seriously injured in Kansas City, Kansas, shooting Monday afternoon: Police

One person was seriously injured in a Memorial Day shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 3:50 p.m. to the 1300 block of North Fourth Street on a reported shooting, KCKPD Officer Jovanna Cheatum said in a statement.

The gunshot victim, a man, was taken by ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Cheatum said.

The department’s Major Case Unit was investigating Monday evening. Police were asking for anyone with information about the shooting to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.