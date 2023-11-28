UPDATE 1-Scotiabank's fourth-quarter profit drops on hit from higher provisions

(Adds NII, other metrics in paragraphs 4-10)

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia reported a drop in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as a murky economic climate prompted the lender to set aside bigger funds for potential loan defaults.

Lenders have been bracing for a surge in loan defaults as effects of the central bank's monetary policy tightening flow through and the economy flirts with a recession.

Scotiabank responded by increasing its provision for credit losses to C$1.26 billion from C$529 million a year earlier.

The bank had said last month it would cut about 2,700 jobs globally, or about 3% of its workforce. Ongoing efforts to streamline its operations resulted in a restructuring charge of C$258 million, Scotiabank said.

It also booked costs of C$63 million related to the exit of certain real estate premises and service contracts, and impairment charges of C$273 million related to its investment in China's Bank of Xi'an.

But a gain of C$319 million from the sale of its equity interest in Canadian Tire's Financial Services business helped offset some of the hit, the bank said.

Net interest income inched up, as aggressive rate hikes by the Bank of Canada allowed the lender to charge higher interest on loans.

The metric - which measures the difference between what banks earn on loans and pay out on deposits - rose 1% to C$4.67 billion.

The bank reported adjusted net income of C$1.67 billion ($1.23 billion), or C$1.26 per share, for the three months ended Oct. 31, compared with C$2.62 billion, or C$2.06 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3586 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)