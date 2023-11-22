UPDATE 2-Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

(Adds background)

Nov 22 (Reuters) - OpenAI on Wednesday said it reached an agreement for Sam Altman to return as CEO days after his ouster, capping a marathon discussion about the future of the startup at the center of the artificial intelligence boom.

In addition to Altman's return, the company agreed in principle to partly reconstitute the board of directors that had dismissed him. Former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers will join Quora CEO and current director Adam D'Angelo, OpenAI said.

Sam Altman said in a post on X, "i'm looking forward to returning to openai."

OpenAI on Monday had named ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear as its interim CEO, while outgoing chief Altman had said he would move to backer Microsoft. (Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil, Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sam Holmes)