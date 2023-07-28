UPDATE 1-Russia's Ozon acquires Kazakh listing in hunt for liquidity

(Adds detail in paragraphs 3-8)

By Alexander Marrow

July 28 (Reuters) - Russian e-commerce firm Ozon said on Friday its American depositary shares had been admitted to trading on Kazakhstan's Astana International Exchange (AIX), a move that could increase liquidity as it fights to keep its primary Nasdaq listing.

Ozon said there were no plans to issue new shares in connection with its AIX listing. Trading would become effective on July 31, Ozon said.

Trading in Ozon's securities on Nasdaq was suspended soon after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The company, which is appealing a Nasdaq decision to delist its American depositary receipts (ADRs), on Friday said it remained committed to acting in the best interests of its investors.

"Admission of the ADSs to trading on AIX could potentially increase liquidity of the ADSs and provide investors, including international investors, with an opportunity to trade the ADSs," Ozon said.

In a market notice, AIX said 81,782,028 shares would be tradable and the issue price would be provided prior to the start of trading.

Most investors from so-called "unfriendly" countries - those that have imposed sanctions against Russia - are unable to trade in Moscow-listed securities. Ozon said it intended to keep its listing on Moscow Exchange.

Gold and silver producer Polymetal is leading the charge to Kazakhstan, planning to

re-domicile

there from Jersey, in a move that will allow it to advance plans to separate its Russian and Kazakh businesses next year.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)