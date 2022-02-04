UPDATE 1-Russia's Acron to buy fertilizer plant from Brazil's Petrobras -minister

(Adds more information, source confirming the deal)

BRASILIA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Russia's Acron Group reached a deal to acquire a fertilizer plant from Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil's Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said on Friday.

Dias said she was briefed by Petrobras' CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna and Mining and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque on the deal for the sale of the UFN3 plant.

Dias did not provide any figure for the deal, but she said this should be one of the topics of President Jair Bolsonaro's official trip to Russia on Feb. 14-17.

A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that it is "pretty much all arranged" with Acron. "But there is a way to go at the company's management and board of directors before the announcement is released to the market," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Petrobras declined to comment on the matter.