UPDATE 1-Russian rouble recovers from one-month low as drones attack Moscow

(Updates prices, adds Veles comment, Rosneft dividends, stocks)

By Alexander Marrow

May 30 (Reuters) - The rouble steadied on Tuesday after falling to a more than one-month low against the dollar as drones attacked Moscow and the Russian currency lost the support of a favourable tax period.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine launched one of its biggest drone attacks on Moscow, according to Russia, whose defence ministry said all were destroyed approaching the city. Kyiv had no immediate comment, but has not publicly acknowledged launching attacks against targets inside Russia.

"News of a drone attack in Moscow could be negative for the Russian market," said Veles Capital analyst Elena Kozhukhova.

By 0717 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 81.72, earlier hitting 81.39, its weakest point since April 28. It had gained 0.5% to trade at 86.38 versus the euro and had firmed 0.3% against the yuan to 11.36.

Month-end tax payments, which usually support the rouble as exporters convert foreign currency revenue to meet local liabilities, were due on Monday.

"The rouble yesterday lost support from the tax period, which never seriously strengthened it," Alor Broker said in a note.

The rouble, which had lost around 1% in the previous session, is also under pressure from local demand for foreign currency as Russian importers shift supplies to the east from the west and new trading patterns emerge.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.7% at $76.50 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were volatile, opening lower before paring losses.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2% to 1,066.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was unchanged at 2,732.5 points.

Shares in oil major Rosneft were up around 0.4%after the company said its board had recommended a dividend of 17.97 roubles per share.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow. Editing by Gerry Doyle and Giles Elgood)