UPDATE 1-Russian rouble firms away from more than 14-month low vs dollar

Russian rouble firms away from more than 14-month low vs dollar

By Alexander Marrow

June 15 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble pared early losses to strengthen on Thursday, moving away from the more than 14-month low against the dollar hit in the previous session, but still under pressure from geopolitical risk and unfavourable foreign currency dynamics.

By 1052 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 83.76. It fell to 85.03 on Wednesday, its weakest since early April, 2022.

It had gained 0.5% to trade at 90.87 versus the euro and had firmed 0.4% against the yuan to 11.69 .

Russia's deteriorating foreign trade figures, limited foreign currency supply from exporters and strong FX demand domestically are all weighing on the rouble. But in a low liquidity market, quarterly futures expiry on Moscow Exchange added support.

The rouble has become more thinly traded, making it susceptible to sharp swings since Moscow was targeted by Western sanctions over its military campaign in Ukraine, with fewer foreign investors able to access Russian markets.

A trader at a major Russian bank this week said the market was waiting for the rouble to strengthen once exporters, for whom a weak rouble is beneficial, begin to convert foreign exchange revenues to pay local taxes later in the month.

Lower export earnings have hampered the rouble this year, especially as imports, which slumped in 2022, recover.

Expectations that Russia will post a much narrower current account surplus this year and persistently weak commodity conditions are worsening the long-term outlook, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

"In the short term, we expect the rouble's increased volatility to continue, assuming that upcoming tax and dividend payments will allow the rouble to return closer to 80 per USD by the end of June-early July," Polevoy said.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.1% at $73.98 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.5% to 1,041.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% higher at 2,768.5 points. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow. Editing by Jane Merriman and Sharon Singleton)