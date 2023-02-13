UPDATE 1-Russian arms supplies to India worth $13 bln in past 5 years - news agencies

·2 min read

(Adds details on S-400, other products in paragraphs 8-9)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Russia supplied India with around $13 billion of arms in the past five years, and New Delhi has placed orders with Moscow for weapons and military equipment exceeding $10 billion, Russian state news agencies reported late on Sunday.

India is the world's biggest buyer of Russian arms, accounting for around 20% of Moscow's current order book, and New Delhi has not explicitly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for dialogue and diplomacy to solve the conflict, now in its 12th month.

Scores of Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia, including on arms, in response to the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

India, China and some Southeast Asian countries have maintained their interest in buying Russian arms, according to Dmitry Shugayev, the head of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, the agencies reported.

"Despite the unprecedented pressure on India from Western countries led by the United States in connection with Russia's special operation in Ukraine, it continues to be one of Russia's main partners in the field of military-technical cooperation," Interfax agency quoted Shugayev as saying.

Annual arms exports were about $14 billion to $15 billion, and the order book has remained steady at around $50 billion, Interfax reported.

Asian customers are particularly interested in Russia's S-400 Triumf missile defence systems, short-range surface-to-air missiles systems such as the Osa, Pechora or Strela, as well as Su-30 and MiG-29 warplanes, helicopters and drones, Shugayev said.

Another Russian military official was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying that Moscow was currently producing S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems for India and intended to complete the deliveries on time.

Russia's TASS state news agency reported that Russia will present about 200 samples of weapons and military equipment at the 14th international aerospace exhibition Aero India 2023, which opens on Monday in Bengaluru.

India is scouting for billions of dollars worth of military planes, completing jetliner deals to meet civilian demand and pressing global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally at the show this week.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne, additional reporting by Caleb Davis. Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Jamie Freed)

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems

    Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.

  • Pentagon Still Doesn’t Know What It Shot Down Over Lake Huron

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Wikimedia CommonsThe U.S. military on Sunday shot down an “object” over Lake Huron in Michigan—the latest takedown of an unidentified vessel flying over North America in the last week, U.S. officials said Sunday.The “object” was shot down over concerns about its “potential surveillance capabilities,” the Department of Defense said Sunday in a statement. But the Pentagon has yet to determine where the object came from and what the obje

  • China Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: Paper

    (Bloomberg) -- China is getting ready to take down an unidentified object flying over waters near the port city of Qingdao, which is home to a major naval base for the People’s Liberation Army, Chinese news outlet The Paper reported.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Fighters

  • 7 amusing cartoons about China's spy balloon

    Artists take on the Air Force, TikTok, and more

  • The US has shot down 3 suspicious flying objects in 3 days. Here's what we know about the UAP floating over North America.

    Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena shot down over Alaska and Canada this weekend have not been officially linked to the Chinese spy balloon.

  • Ukraine war latest: Russia ‘struggling’ to launch large-scale offensive

    Ukrainian officials say that Moscow is struggling to launch its much-anticipated large-scale offensive in the east.

  • Trump attacks pregnant Rihanna in bizarre rant about Super Bowl halftime show

    Former president brands widely acclaimed show ‘epic fail’

  • Ruling out aliens? Senior U.S. general says not ruling out anything yet

    The U.S. Air Force general overseeing North American airspace said on Sunday after a series of shoot-downs of unidentified objects that he would not rule out aliens or any other explanation yet, deferring to U.S. intelligence experts. "At this point we continue to assess every threat or potential threat, unknown, that approaches North America with an attempt to identify it," said VanHerck, head of U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command and Northern Command. VanHerck's comments came during a Pentagon briefing on Sunday after a U.S. F-16 fighter jet shot down an octagonal-shaped object over Lake Huron on the U.S.-Canada border.

  • Russia Suffering Highest Daily Casualty Rate Since First Week Of Ukraine War, Says UK

    A lack of trained personnel and resources is to blame.

  • Philippines: China ship hits Filipino crew with laser light

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Chinese coast guard ship twice hit a Philippine coast guard vessel with a “military-grade laser light” that caused temporarily blinded some of its Filipino crew in the disputed South China Sea, the Philippine coast guard said Monday, calling the act a “blatant” violation of Manila’s sovereign rights. The Chinese coast guard ship also maneuvered dangerously close, about 150 yards (137 meters), to block the Philippine coast guard’s BRP Malapascua patrol vessel from app

  • NORAD shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon

    The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has shot down an unidentified object in Canadian airspace, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday. "I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. [NORAD] shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau said in a statement on Twitter. "I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recove

  • American journalist accuses US Navy of Nord Stream pipeline attack

    Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh alleges that US Navy divers laid the bombs that destroyed the Nord Stream pipeline under the Baltic Sea last September, cutting Russian gas supplies to Europe. The Pentagon has denied the claim but Moscow, which Western countries suspect of involvement, says it should be taken seriously. According to a blog written by Hersh on the site Substack, American navy divers planted remotely triggered explosives that wrecked three of the four pipelines buil

  • Jared Kushner's private equity firm concealed the origins of Saudi-backed funds and used the SEC's own rules to help them do it, report says

    Jared Kushner did not disclose the $2.5 billion in funds from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Public Investment Fund in SEC filings, the Washington Post found.

  • Russia strikes key Odessa bridge with first use of drone boat

    Russia attacked a key bridge in southern Ukraine, deploying a drone boat for the first time since the war began.

  • Maria Bartiromo Floats Bizarre Biden-China Spy Balloon Conspiracy

    Fox NewsIn a Sunday Morning Futures interview so eerily reminiscent of a (subpar) SNL sketch, Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo brought on Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) to discuss the recent influx of potential surveillance crafts over U.S. airspace and, of course, went down a bonkers conspiracy rabbit hole.After a five-minute conversation recapping Hunter Biden’s business dealings to build up her case, Bartiromo suggested to the senator that President Joe Biden may have intentionally allowed

  • Panel scolds Wisconsin justice for remarks in Trump case

    A judicial oversight commission has dismissed a complaint against a liberal-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who accused an attorney for former President Donald Trump of making racist contentions and trying to protect his “king” in a case challenging the 2020 election results in the battleground state. Judicial complaints are confidential under Wisconsin law but Justice Jill Karofsky released documents to The Associated Press on Saturday that show a retired attorney in Maryland filed one against her with the Wisconsin Judicial Commission two years ago. The commission decided in November 2022 not to discipline her but warned her to remain neutral and avoid making sarcastic remarks from the bench.

  • Chuck Schumer: Two more flying objects shot down were likely balloons

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer claimed China was using a "crew of balloons" around the world.

  • Another horrible, no good, very bad week for George Santos

    Mocked by colleagues in Congress for his lies, the Republican faces mounting anger in his district.

  • Singapore becomes playground for Chinese ultra-rich dodging Xi Jinping’s war on the wealthy

    Singapore is emerging as a playground for Chinese millionaires who are snapping up high-end properties, luxury cars and private club memberships and dodging Xi Jinping’s clampdown on the elite.

  • US surveillance data crucial for Ukraine, top commander says

    Lt. Gen. Serhiy Nayev, one of the most senior commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, believes that the data surveillance the United States has collected is crucial in Ukraine's efforts amid the ongoing war. Nayev is in charge of all troops based in the north of Ukraine which guard 600 miles of border with Belarus and Russia. In an exclusive interview with ABC News, he gave rare on-camera details about intelligence provided by the U.S., which has allowed the Ukrainian military to destroy key Russian targets in occupied parts of Ukraine.