UPDATE 1-Russia says struck Kyiv rocket plant with missiles

April 29 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday that its forces had destroyed the production facilities of a space-rocket plant in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with high precision long-range missiles.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine," the defence ministry said.

"High-precision long-range air-based weapons destroyed the production facilities of the Artem rocket and space industry enterprise in the city of Kyiv." (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)