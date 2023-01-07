UPDATE 1-Russia-installed official says drone shot down over Crimea's Sevastopol

·1 min read

(Adds quote, context)

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Russian-installed governor of the Crimean city of Sevastopol said on Saturday that air defences had shot down a drone in what he suggested was the latest attempted Ukrainian attack on a port where Russia's Black Sea Fleet is based.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Russian-backed governor of the city, made the accusation on the Telegram messaging service, alleging that the incident had occurred in the early hours of Jan. 7, which is Orthodox Christmas.

"Even the sacred holiday of Christmas was not a reason for these inhuman people to halt their attempts to attack our Hero City," Razvozhaev wrote.

There was no immediate comment on the allegation from Ukraine, which has not in the past confirmed similar alleged incidents but has made clear it reserves the right to do what is necessary to return its own territory.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and Kyiv says it is determined to return the Black Sea peninsula along with a swath of eastern Ukraine and other territory that Russian forces have seized since they invaded on Feb. 24 last year.

Crimea, which Russia says is now its sovereign territory, was one of the launchpads for what Moscow called its "special military operation" and has come under attack several times - most spectacularly in August, when a series of explosions destroyed a group of warplanes at a Russian naval base.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had proposed a truce to coincide with Orthodox Christmas. Kyiv rejected his offer as a cynical ruse to buy time for Russia's forces to rest and bring in new equipment. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Latest Stories

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Calgary Flames finish the job against New York Islanders in 4-1 win

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames didn't let another game against the New York Islanders get away from them. Leading 3-1 after two periods, which the Flames also did in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders at USB Arena on Nov. 7, Nazem Kadri's audacious shot for an improbable goal salted away a 4-1 victory Friday night at the Saddledome. "I think we've grown. We're learning the importance of managing games," Flames forward Blake Coleman said. Coleman, Milan Lucic and Nikita Zadorov also scored for th

  • Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday. “The answer is yes, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life." Dr. Timothy Pritts told reporters in a conference call from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin was rushed after collapsing and being resusc

  • DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway. “It's just pure joy and happiness afterwards,” Ullmark said. “It's something I've dreamt about for 14 years, si

  • Hamlin's foundation approaching $7 million in donations

    Damar Hamlin's foundation continued getting donations Wednesday, with the total pushing toward $7 million raised in only the two days since the Buffalo Bills safety's heart stopped during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Through Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had exceeded $6.6 million. Some NFL teams and players made significant donations to the fundraising drive that Hamlin set up in December 2020 with hopes of having his foundation provide toys for needy children. In its first two yea

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.: 'The biggest rivalry'

    HALIFAX — Brandt Clarke was a month short of his sixth birthday. The moment, however, remains etched in his memory. John Tavares scored a dramatic hat trick for Canada against the United States in a wild 7-4 victory on New Year's Eve at the 2009 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa. Clarke and his family were in the building — hanging off every shot, save and hit from the stands. "The electricity in the building," he said of what still resonates some 14 years later. "The red jerseys all th

  • AP source: Brewers, LHP Wade Miley agree to 1-year contract

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers and veteran left-hander Wade Miley agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation. Miley can make additional $1.5 million in incentives, and there is a $10 million mutual option for 2024. The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced. The Athletic first reported Miley's deal. Milwaukee also acquired right-hander Bryse Wi

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Rosburg, Broncos try to move on from officiating in KC

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday. It was a textbook example of the type of hit on quarterbacks the NFL has tried diligently to get rid of in recent seasons. “I know how the NFL office works when it comes to coaches criticizing offici

  • Canada defeats rival U.S., advances to world junior gold-medal game against Czech Republic

    Thomas Milic is the only player on Canada's roster passed over at the NHL draft. An incredible performance Wednesday has his country one step from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 semifinal deficit in Halifax to defeat the United States 6-2 in another emotional matchup between the bitter international rivals. "Definitely the best moment of my hockey career and maybe my life,

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • NFL's Damar Hamlin could have suffered rare heart trauma during tackle, doctors say

    It was a scene that shocked players and fans, when 24-year-old Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of a game in Cincinnati on Monday. Something was very wrong with his heart. Medical personnel reportedly used CPR and a defibrillator to restore his heartbeat, before transferring him to a local hospital, where he remains sedated and in critical condition, fighting for his life. Cardiac specialists say it's too soon to know what went wrong, but a rare type of tr

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Oilers snap two-game skid with 4-2 victory over Islanders

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday. Kailer Yamamoto, Dylan Holloway and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (21-17-2), who ended a five-game home losing streak. Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two assists, while Jack Campbell made 20 saves. Mathew Barzal and Cal Clutterbuck replied for the Islanders (22-16-2), who have lost two of their last three. Il

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Bears' Fields uncertain to play with rushing mark in reach

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields might not get the chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback. Coach Matt Eberflus threw Fields' status for the Chicago Bears' season finale against Minnesota into question Monday, saying there are “ongoing conversations about everybody” with general manager Ryan Poles. Fields needs 63 yards to break the QB rushing record of 1,206 set by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in 2019 during his MVP season. But it's not clear he'll get that op