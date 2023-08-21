UPDATE 1-Russia destroys Ukrainian drones in Moscow region, flights disrupted

(Recasts, adds details)

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) -

Two Ukrainian drones were destroyed on Monday in the Moscow region, briefly disrupting flights at two of the capital's airports, Russian officials said.

Russia's defence ministry said it jammed a Ukrainian drone in the Ruzsky district west of the capital and later destroyed another one in the Istrinsky district nearby.

Arrivals and departures from Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports were briefly halted but later restarted.

Ukrainian drone strikes both on border regions and on the Russian capital have become increasingly common in recent months, with repeated strikes on Moscow's financial district.

Russia said in May that two Ukrainian drones had tried to attack the Kremlin.

Ukraine typically does not comment on who is behind attacks on Russian territory, although officials have publicly expressed satisfaction over them.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)