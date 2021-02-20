UPDATE 1-Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine - PM
(Adds context, quotes)
By Polina Ivanova
MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday approved athird coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, Prime MinisterMikhail Mishustin said on state TV, though large-scale clinicaltrials of the shot, labelled CoviVac and produced by theChumakov Centre, have yet to begin.
Russia has already approved two COVID-19 vaccines, includingthe Sputnik V shot, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute,following a similar approach of granting approval before seeingany late-stage trial results.
The preemptive approvals had raised concerns among somescientists in the West, but inoculations with those first twoshots began on a mass scale in Russia only after trials wereconcluded and showed success.
Sputnik V was approved in August and late-stage trials beganin September. Mass vaccination was launched in December, afterpreliminary trial results showed the vaccine to be 91.4%effective.
Since then, more than two million Russians have beenvaccinated with at least the first dose of Sputnik V, HealthMinister Mikhail Murashko said on Feb. 10.
Rollout of a second vaccine, developed by the VectorInstitute in Novosibirsk, is beginning.
"Today, Russia is the only country to have already threevaccines against COVID-19," Prime Minister Mishustin said.
The Chumakov Centre, founded in 1955 in St Petersburg byMikhail Chumakov, is known for its work with U.S. scientistAlbert Sabin at the height of the Cold War, which led to theproduction of the widely-used polio vaccine.
Unlike the Sputnik V vaccine, which uses a modified harmlesscold virus that tricks the body into producing antigens to helpthe immune system prepare for a coronavirus infection, theCoviVac vaccine is a "whole-virion" vaccine.
This means it is made of a coronavirus that has beeninactivated, or stripped of its ability to replicate.
"The vaccine we have developed... reflects the whole historyof Russian, as well as global, vaccine science," the ChumakovCentre's director, Aidar Ishmukhametov, said on Saturday.
The CoviVac shot is given in two doses, 14 days apart. It istransported and stored at normal fridge temperatures, of 2 to 8degrees Celsius (35.6 to 46.4 Fahrenheit), Deputy Prime MinisterTatiana Golikova said in a government briefing in January.(Reporting by Polina IvanovaEditing by Nick Macfie, Kate Kelland and Frances Kerry)