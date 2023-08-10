UPDATE 1-Rouble weakens again after temporary pause on c.bank interventions

(Updates prices as of 0956 GMT)

By Alexander Marrow

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened on Thursday, heading back towards a more than 16-month low against the dollar following a slight pause in its depreciation trend after the Bank of Russia had intervened in the FX market to try and stabilise its currency.

The Bank of Russia on Wednesday said it would stop conducting the finance ministry's foreign exchange purchases as prescribed by Russia's budget rule from Thursday, in order to reduce market volatility.

The rouble strengthened in early trade on Thursday, but by 0956 GMT, it was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 97.57 ,

On Wednesday, it had sunk to 98.0725 on Wednesday, its weakest point against the dollar since March 25, 2022, hampered by strong foreign currency demand and limited supply.

It had lost 0.9% to trade at 107.50 versus the euro and shed 0.4% against the yuan to 13.49 .

The central bank's move ultimately means the net supply of foreign currency on the market will increase to 2.3 billion roubles ($23.74 million) from 500 million roubles a day.

At its weakest, the rouble was around 28% weaker against the dollar year-to-date. Analysts, who had been expecting Russia's monetary authorities to act, generally said greater action would still be required to make a significant difference.

"These are not even half measures, but under-measures given the scale of the volumes," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

"The news is positive, but it will not be enough to start strengthening the rouble. We are waiting for an increase in oil revenues and a decrease in dollar and yuan demand from importers," said Alexey Antonov of Alor Broker.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.1% at $87.43 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.8% to 1,012.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.1% higher at 3,134.3 points.

($1 = 96.8750 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson and Kim Coghill)