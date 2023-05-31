UPDATE 1-Roche looking to sell Vacaville, California plant

(Adds details from Roche in paragraphs 2-4)

By Michael Erman

May 31 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG plans to sell or close its drug manufacturing plant in Vacaville, California, or it will shut the factory down by 2029, according to e-mailed letters to the plant's workers obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

Roche said in a statement that it does not expect to need the very large volumes that the Vacaville plant provides, and large-scale production will be done in one of its newer plants.

It also plans to focus on drugs targeting smaller patient populations moving forward, it said in the emails to employees.

If the company is unable to find a buyer for the plant, it said it will ramp down production and close it in 2028 to 2029, according to the emails. The company said it was seeking a buyer who would continue to use it as an operating facility.

Roche acquired the plant more than a decade ago with its purchase of Genentech. The plant makes drugs for cancer including Avastin and Herceptin as well as Actemra for rheumatoid arthritis. (Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)