UPDATE 1-Roblox business chief to depart

(Updates with details on executive taking over division in human resources, in final paragraph)

By Anna Tong

July 14 (Reuters) - Roblox Chief Business Officer Craig Donato is leaving gaming and metaverse company Roblox, the company told Reuters on Friday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Donato has been at Roblox nearly seven years and will be departing at the end of the summer, the company said.

Roblox, which operates a metaverse – a virtual place where people play and make transactions - gets 66 million daily users and is available on mobile devices, desktops, and Microsoft's Xbox. It is among the world's most popular gaming sites for children.

The company said it promoted Christina Wootton to Chief Partnerships Officer, who will oversee all the company's business relationships, in the wake of Donato's imminent departure.

Wootton has been at the company since 2014 and has worked with large brands and corporations including Gucci, Nike, Netflix and Disney to develop a presence in the Roblox metaverse, the company said.

"We firmly believe that all brands will eventually have a presence on Roblox," Wootton said in a statement.

The company also said Arvind KC, hired for the newly created position of Chief People and Systems Officer, will take over the recruiting division of human resources that had been reporting to Donato. (Reporting by Anna Tong in San Francisco; Editing by Edmund Klamann)