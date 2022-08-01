1 restaurant, 1 food truck fail in latest round of Tarrant County health inspections

A Lake Worth restaurant will have to undergo a followup inspection after receiving 46 demerits from Tarrant County health inspectors, according to data from the county compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Inspectors visited the restaurants from July 17 to July 23.

The demerits at New Skillman Wok at 6324 Lake Worth Blvd. included several for improperly stored food and others including no manager with proper certification on site, a ventilation system not working properly and multiple boxes and items stored in the dining room area.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Restaurants receiving more than 29 demerits require a followup inspection.

The Santos Tacos food truck in Crowley failed its inspection despite no health code violations for not having a valid license plate after also failing its inspection on July 8.

Inspectors awarded perfect scores to 14 restaurants and businesses with food service:

In N Out Burger at 3900 Corporate Drive in Lancaster

First Baptist Church Saginaw at 300 Old Decatur Road

Euless Dining Services Cafe at 3003 Schwab Way in Westlake

Cake Pops by Alli at 280 Commerce St. in Southlake

Best Smoothies at 4613 Denton Highway in Haltom City

My Kings Kids Academy at 6255 Wichita St. in Forest Hill

Myrtles Burgers at 4568 East FM 1187 in Rendon

Panda Express at 1149 N. Saginaw Blvd. in Saginaw

Smalls Acai Bowls at 2380 W. Park Row Drive in Pantego

Texas Ice Cream at 14920 FM 156 South in Justin

Vaquero Community Center at 2100 Cedar Elm Terrace in Westlake

Vietnam Plaza Supermarket at 4101 E. Belknap in Haltom City

Walmart at 6770 State Highway 183 in Westworth Village

