UPDATE 1-'Reflation' trade pushes German Bund yields to 8-month highs
* German 10-year yields hit highest since June
* U.S. 10yr Treasury yields top 1.25%
* Over 100 bln euros demand for Italy bond sale
* Ultra long euro zone debt under-performs in selloff
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - German 10-year bond yields hittheir highest level since June on Tuesday as expectations for aneconomic recovery and extraordinary fiscal stimulus in theUnited States pushed yields higher across the board.
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin on Tuesdayto press his case for a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill inthe political battleground state that helped secure his victoryin last year's presidential election.
Prospects of 'reflation' -- a boost in inflation fromextraordinary fiscal stimulus -- pushed U.S. Treasury yieldsabove 1.25% for the first time in 11 months on Tuesday. This hada corresponding effect on euro zone bond yields.
"The economic optimism is being driven by a significant fallin COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and the UK and the export of thereflation trade from the U.S," said ING rates strategist AntoineBouvet. "It is not justified by economics in the euro zone. It'sa purely financial and market-driven move."
German 10-year yields hit their highest level since Junelast year, rising 2.5 basis points to -0.359%.
Most other high-grade euro zone government bond yields alsorose between 2-3 basis points.
Even in this environment of rising rates, Italy drew over100 billion euros of demand for a two-part sale of 10-yearconventional and 30-year inflation-linked bonds.
"We consider the Italian treasury's decision to syndicatethe new 10-year a sign that they are looking to get out as muchsupply as possible while favourable conditions persist, cashingin on the fundamentally improved Italian political outlook,"Mizuho analysts said.
Italian yields have dropped sharply this year after formerEuropean Central Bank chief Mario Draghi took office as PrimeMinister, reassuring investors.
Elsewhere, recently issued "ultra long" euro zone debt hassuffered particularly badly in this week's selloff.
France, Belgium and Spain all sold 50-year bonds in recentweeks, and they are all trading well below their issue prices.
France's 2072 notes were trading at a cashprice of 85.56 and a yield of 0.849%, compared with a yield of0.593% on issue in mid-January. Belgium's and Spain's 50-yearbonds were trading at a cash price of 90.68 and 97.082respectively.
(Reporting by Abhinav RamnarayanEditing by Larry King and Peter Graff)