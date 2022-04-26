UPDATE 1-Raytheon cuts revenue forecast on impact from Russia business suspension

(Adds details on net income, revenue and background)

April 26 - Aerospace and defense firm Raytheon Technologies Corp lowered its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, hurt by the cessation of its activities in Russia.

Russia has been hit by Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, leading to a large number of U.S. companies severing ties with Moscow, and the aviation industry is among the sectors severely impacted.

Raytheon expects full-year revenue to be between $67.75 billion and $68.75 billion, lower than its previous forecast of $68.5 billion to $69.5 billion.

However, the company said revenue rose 3% to $15.72 billion in the quarter, driven by a recovery in air travel demand, which boosted sales of its aerospace products and services.

Raytheon posted a net income of $1.08 billion, or 72 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with $753 million, or 50 cents per share, last year.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)