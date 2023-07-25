UPDATE 1-Randstad beats expectations for Q2 core earnings

(Adds quote from CEO in paragraph 4, details and context in paragraphs 3, 5-7)

July 25 (Reuters) - Randstad, the world's biggest staffing firm, on Tuesday beat expectations for second quarter core earnings, despite a difficult macroeconomic environment.

Its underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) were 271 million euros ($300.05 million) in the three months to the end of June, against 260 million expected by analysts in a company-provided poll.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The earnings were, however, down compared with the 308 million euros posted in the same period a year earlier.

"We have seen performance levels below the record results achieved in the same period last year," said CEO Sander van't Noordende in a statement.

Staffing companies - whose performance is often seen as a bellwether of broader economic health - have flagged low confidence and a weaker market this year as a grim economic outlook leads some employers to cut jobs, freeze hiring or turn to temporary workers.

Randstad said revenue grew in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America, with "mixed trends" seen in Europe and a decline in North America.

The company said on Tuesday it expects its gross margin in the third quarter to be "slightly lower sequentially".

($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Reporting by Olivier Sorgho in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)