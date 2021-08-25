UPDATE 1-Purdue Pharma bankruptcy judge to rule Friday on opioid settlement

(Updates to include additional comments from judge)

By Maria Chutchian

Aug 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge in the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case expects to rule on Friday on the OxyContin maker's request to approve its settlement of opioid-related litigation.

During a hearing on Wednesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York, said he plans to rule at the end of the week. A trial over the plan and settlement began on Aug. 12.

The deal, which Purdue says is worth more than $10 billion, has widespread support but is still opposed by nine U.S. states. Members of the Sackler family who own the company have said they will contribute about $4.5 billion in exchange for legal protections against opioid-related litigation.

Drain stated at the conclusion of Wednesday's hearing that Purdue, the Sacklers and the opposing states should continue efforts to reach a deal before Friday.

"I would encourage you ... to continue that work," he said. (Reporting by Maria Chutchian; editing by Grant McCool and Richard Pullin)