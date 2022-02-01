UPDATE 1-Powerful Pemex union veteran wins election for new chief, union says

(Adds reports of preliminary vote result)

By Daina Beth Solomon and Adriana Barrera

MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A powerful union official at Mexican state oil company Pemex won a majority of worker votes in Monday's election for the group's new chief, a union representative said in videos on social media and reported in Mexican media.

In the videos, a union representative told a public event that candidate Ricardo Aldana beat his nearest rivals in an election in which about 72,000 workers registered to vote.

"Ricardo Aldana took 52,000 votes," said a union representative identified as Carlos Maldonado by newspaper Reforma.

He added that official results were still being processed.

"But I am going to get ahead, the winner is ... Ricardo Aldana," Maldonado said, according to Reforma.

Neither the Pemex union nor Mexico's labor ministry immediately responded to requests for comment.

Aldana is an ally of Carlos Romero Deschamps, the former longtime Pemex union boss who resigned in 2019 amid allegations of corruption, which he denied and was never prosecuted for. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Stephen Coates)