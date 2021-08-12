UPDATE 1-Polish PM rejects U.S. criticism of media and property-restitution bills

(Adds property restitution)

WARSAW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Poland's prime minister on Thursday rejected criticism of bills concerning media ownership and property restitution passed by parliament, after the United States, one of Warsaw's most important allies, denounced the legislation.

In a tumultuous sitting of parliament on Wednesday, Polish lawmakers passed a bill that would strengthen a ban on firms from outside the European Economic Area controlling Polish broadcasters.

The opposition says the bill aims to gag the news channel TVN24, which is owned by U.S.-based media group Discovery Inc and is critical of the right-wing nationalist government.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was "deeply troubled" by the passage of the bill, which he said targeted the most-watched independent news station in Poland and one of the largest U.S. investments in the country.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki denied this.

"We do not have any intentions regarding a specific TV channel, it is just about tightening the regulations, so that there is no situation in which companies from outside the European Union would buy media in Poland," he told a news conference.

Blinken had also called on Poland not to proceed with legislation that is expected to make it harder for Jews to recover property seized by Nazi German occupiers during the Holocaust and kept by postwar Communist rulers.

Morawiecki said the law was implementing a 2015 ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal that a deadline must be set after which faulty administrative decisions can no longer be challenged.

"This has nothing to do with the fears expressed by our American friends about us," he said. (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz, editing by Mark Heinrich)