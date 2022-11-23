UPDATE 1-Pizza firm DP Eurasia delivers Jan.-Oct. sales jump as prices rise

(Adds details of Russia operations, new products)

Nov 23 (Reuters) - DP Eurasia, which runs the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, said on Wednesday its sales jumped 74.6% in the first 10 months of the year, helped by higher prices and new product launches.

Its system sales, which includes sales from its own and franchised stores, rose to 3.32 billion Turkish lira ($178.27 million), up 11.6% adjusted for hyperinflation in its largest market, Turkey.

DP Eurasia is grappling with an annual inflation rate of 85.5% in Turkey and uncertainty over operating in Russia after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

While many Western companies, including McDonald's and Pizza Hut, exited Russia, DP Eurasia said in April it planned to stay, but it would limit investment.

"In Russia, we continue to operate in a difficult geo-political and economic environment. As a result, our like-for-like performance by the end of October was negative," chief executive Aslan Saranga said in a statement.

The London-listed company said it would keep optimising its store count in Russia. It had 171 stores in the country at the end of October, compared to 192 a year earlier.

DP said its new $1 pizza, Pizzetta, was "very successful", and it would launch a new "snacks from the oven" take-away range to add to its value-for-money product offering.

The company said it continued to trade in line with its guidance, but franchisee demand was likely to drive openings of its new coffee shop chain this year "slightly above" the targeted 30 stores.

