UPDATE 1-Pizza company DP Eurasia FY sales jump 77%

·1 min read

(Adds detail)

Jan 30 (Reuters) - DP Eurasia, which runs the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, said on Monday it continued to consider its presence in Russia after delivering a jump in full-year sales.

The London-listed firm said system sales, which include sales from its own and franchised stores, rose 76.5% to 4.21 billion Turkish lira ($223.82 million). Adjusted for hyperinflation in Turkey, sales grew 13.1%.

DP said the growth was achieved due to network expansion and strategic pricing, as well as high demand from its coffee shop chain.

The company added that it was still evaluating its presence in Russia and had closed 29 stores in the country in 2022, bringing the number of outlets to 159 as of Dec. 31.

DP said in late December it was

considering options

for its Russian operations, including a divestment.

While many Western companies, including McDonald's pulled out of Russia after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine began last February, DP Eurasia

said

in April it planned to stay, but would limit investment there.

DP opened 48 new stores in Turkey in 2022, ahead of its previously guided range of 30-40.

It said it anticipates its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2022 to come ahead of current market expectations. ($1 = 18.8101 liras) (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, editing by Ed Osmond and Louise Heavens)

