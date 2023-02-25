UPDATE 1-Pioneer Natural Resources considers buying gas explorer Range -Bloomberg News

(Adds Pioneer statement)

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Oil and gas explorer Pioneer Natural Resources Co is considering an acquisition of smaller U.S. rival Range Resources Corp, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty the companies will reach an agreement, the report said, adding Texas-based Pioneer seeks further consolidation in the shale industry with the deal.

Pioneer said in a statement it is not considering a significant business combination or other acquisition transaction. Range Resources did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Meanwhile, several energy firms are pulling back on drilling and completing wells this year as natural gas prices have crashed to a quarter of what they were last summer.

U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Wednesday it will drop two rigs in the Haynesville region that covers parts of Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana this year, and one rig in the Marcellus shale of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Mrinmay Dey; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Chris Reese)

