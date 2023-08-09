UPDATE 1-Piedmont Lithium's plans to supply Tesla face skeptical North Carolina officials

(Adds background)

By Ernest Scheyder

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Piedmont Lithium faced a slew of skeptical questions from local North Carolina officials on Tuesday about its controversial plans for a lithium mine that would supply the electric vehicle battery metal to Tesla .

The project, which has divided the county of roughly 230,000 just east of Charlotte, underscores broader tension in the United States as those who are resistant to living near a mine clash with those who believe in the potential of EVs to mitigate climate change.

Piedmont first signed a deal to supply lithium to Tesla in 2021. That deal was paused before being renegotiated in January, with Piedmont agreeing to supply the metal from a Quebec lithium mine in which it has an investment while it tries to kickstart the North Carolina project.

The Gaston County Board of Commissioners, which controls zoning changes, asked Piedmont for details on how the mine would affect water infrastructure, noise levels and other matters during the public information meeting.

