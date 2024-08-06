1 photo of Evan Fournier perfectly captured France's Olympics upset win over Canada

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Team Canada was widely considered the biggest threat to Team USA men's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but they didn't make the semifinals.

Despite bringing several notable NBA players to the tournament and then advancing past group play, Canada was then defeated by Team France in the quarterfinals.

After earning a bronze medal at 2023 FIBA World Cup, Team Canada will not receive a medal for men's basketball at the Olympics. They were taken down by the host nation, France, on Tuesday.

France secured the victory after a huge 3-pointer shot from Detroit Pistons wing Evan Fournier, who began this game in the second unit. You can watch the improbable field goal below:

Evan Fournier iced the game to send France to the #Paris2024 Semifinals 😱🎯



While this was an amazing shot, the photo of his celebration was just as iconic.

You can see him experiencing pure joy with teammate Victor Wembanyama, plus there are plenty of French flags that fans are waving in the background to give the viewer a sense of where the game was.

This image also captures the pure devastation on the face of Canada star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, which adds even more context.

