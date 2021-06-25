UPDATE 1-Petrobras gets $55 mln from Technip Brasil as part of leniency deal

(Adds details on the use of leniency agreements)

SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has received 271.1 million reais ($55 million) in payments related to a leniency agreement signed by Technip Brasil, according to a securities filing on Friday.

A leniency agreement in Brazil is a legal instrument in which individuals or companies under investigation for crimes including bid rigging cooperate with authorities. Leniency agreements typically entail payments to settle certain types of corruption charges.

Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, had already received some 578 million reais from Technip as part of the arrangement, and the $55 million installment was the last, the filing said.

Several companies in Brazil signed similar deals with authorities after being accused of paying bribes to secure Petrobras contracts as part of the broader multi-year "Car Wash" investigation.

In total, Petrobras said it has recovered some 6 billion reais from leniency agreements made by Technip and other firms accused of corruption, the filing said. ($1 = 4.9222 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Paul Simao)