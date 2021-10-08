UPDATE 1-Peru's Castillo confirms Velarde as president of central bank

(Adds context, quote from finance minister)

LIMA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said on Thursday in a tweet that he will keep the current President of the Central Bank Julio Velarde for another term, following a drawn out process to confirm his naming.

Velarde has served as central bank president since 2006 and earned accolades for steering one of Latin America's most stable economies.

While his nomination still needs to be confirmed by Congress, a majority of lawmakers support Velarde.

Castillo also appointed three new members of the central bank's board, Roxana Barrantes, José Távara and German Alarco. They do not need to be confirmed by Congress.

Earlier this week, Castillo's prime minister said all that was left to do to finalize Velarde's nomination was the president's signature.

Economy Minister Pedro Francke said on Twitter that Velarde is "excellent" and "genuinely committed to the country." Francke, a moderate left-wing economist, has in the past been critical of the pro-market Velarde.

Castillo, who belongs to the Marxist-Leninist Free Peru party, has scared markets and investors in his two months in office.

But on Wednesday he appointed a moderate left-wing prime minister, replacing his original appointee who belonged to Free Peru.

Markets rallied on Thursday as a result.