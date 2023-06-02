UPDATE 1-Peru inflation to see 'greater deceleration' in June and July, minister says

LIMA, June 2 (Reuters) -

Inflation in Peru could see a "greater deceleration" in June and July after higher-than-expected inflation last month, Peru's Economy Minister Alex Contreras said on Friday.

Official data published on Thursday showed consumer prices in the capital of Lima - seen as the national benchmark - rose

0.32% in May

, slowing from 0.56% in April but above the 0.25% forecast in a Reuters poll.

Speaking at a press conference, Contreras also said he expects the economy to have grown between 0.6% and 0.7% in April, which would continue a marginal rebound that

began in March

after declines in January and February, amid nationwide anti-government protests.

"We expect this recovery trend to continue," Contreras said.

Currently, the biggest threat to the Andean nation's economy is the weather phenomenon El Nino, which causes the warming of the Pacific Ocean and heavy rains in South America, he said.

Nonetheless, the effects of El Nino should be "moderate or limited" in Peru, Contreras said, adding that the country has the "fiscal room" to manage El Nino's impact on its fishing, agriculture and infrastructure sectors. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Isabel Woodford)