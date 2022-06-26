1 person killed, 3 injured in Montreal stabbing

Police arrested a man in connection with a stabbing in downtown Montreal Sunday. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A person has been killed after a man stabbed four people in downtown Montreal Sunday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a call around 6:50 a.m. about a man experiencing a mental health crisis on Drummond Street near Sherbrooke Street W.



Police arrested a man in his 30s for allegedly attacking two of his relatives with a "sharp object" before stabbing a third victim in another apartment, said SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire-Morin. A security guard who tried to intervene was also stabbed, she said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other victims were taken to hospital, and two are in critical condition.

Montreal police officers are currently on-site investigating.