1 person killed, 16 injured in three-vehicle crash near Orlando

One person was killed and 16 others were hospitalized Wednesday after a three-vehicle crash in a small community south of Orlando, Florida, authorities said.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck, a box truck and a motor coach were involved in a crash at around 6 a.m. in Kenansville, a small, unincorporated community in Osceola County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

One of the passengers of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck and the box truck were airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. Fourteen passengers of the motor coach were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both directions of State Road 60 were closed as Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

