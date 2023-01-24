1 person injured in shooting near Kansas City high school Tuesday in Midtown

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting reported Tuesday afternoon in Midtown, near a private high school in Westport.

The shooting was reported at 12:34 p.m. near the intersection of West 39th Street and Broadway Boulevard, according to police dispatch. This address is about a block away from The Plaza Academy High School.

One person was injured in the shooting, police said. Their wounds are not believed to be life-threatening. Dispatch could not immediately say whether the victim was hospitalized.

