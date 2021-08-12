1 person dies after rollover on Highway 417

Firefighters said an Ornge air ambulance was dispatched to transport the person to a hospital after a vehicle rolled over on Thursday. The person has died, say OPP. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada - image credit)

One person has died after a vehicle rolled over on Highway 417 near Highway 7 on Thursday morning, according to emergency responders.

OPP reported that a serious collision took place just before 9:30 a.m.

Ottawa Fire Services said they were on scene to extract a person from vehicle that had rolled over near Richardson Side Road, just north of where Highway 417 and Highway 7 meet.

An Ornge air ambulance transported the individual to a hospital, according to firefighters.

OPP said the person died on the way to the hospital.

Highway 417 westbound lanes are closed near Richardson Side Road while police investigate. OPP are asking drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours.