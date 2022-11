Peel Regional Police say they were called to an area near Glen Erin Drive and Meadowvale Town Centre Circle at 9:45 p.m. (CBC - image credit)

One person has died after a shooting in Mississauga Wednesday night.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to an area near Glen Erin Drive and Meadowvale Town Centre Circle at 9:45 p.m.

Officers located one person who was shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further information has been released yet.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.