1 person dead, another missing after boat capsizes off of Rondeau Provincial Park shoreline

In a news release, the Ontario Provincial Police say they are still searching for one of the boat's occupants. (Chris Ensing/CBC - image credit)

One person is dead and another is still missing after a boat overturned Friday off the shores of Rondeau Provincial Park, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Chatham-Kent's OPP detachment and Chatham-Kent Fire Department responded to a report of the capsized boat Friday morning. According to an OPP news release, a vessel operator saw the boat overturn about 100 yards away from the shoreline.

Around 11 a.m., OPP say firefighters found an unresponsive person on the shoreline of Rondeau Provincial Park. The person was pronounced dead.

Through an investigation, police say they found out that a second person was also on the boat. As of Sunday evening, that person has not yet been found, according to the OPP.

OPP acting sergeant Ed Sanchuk told CBC News in an email that their Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and their Aviation Services are still searching the waters of Lake Erie.

Sanchuk says he hopes to have an update on the investigation Monday.