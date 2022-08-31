1 person dead, another injured in southwest Charlotte shooting, Medic says

One person has died and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in southwest Charlotte on Tuesday night, according to Medic.

A homicide investigation is underway, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a tweet just before 9 p.m.

Paramedics arrived at the 4500 block of Rose Ridge Place, Medic said in a tweet just before 8 p.m. That’s in the Pressley Ridge Apartments community, near Pressley Road Park.

No other information has been released.

At least 76 homicides have been reported in Charlotte this year, according to CMPD data. An unofficial count by The Charlotte Observer shows 82 homicides through Monday night.