1 person in custody as RCMP investigate suspicious death of woman in Choiceland, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP have taken one person into custody after a woman was found dead at a home in Choiceland, Sask. (CBC - image credit)

One person has been taken into custody after a woman was found dead at a home in Choiceland, Sask., RCMP say.

At about 1:45 p.m. CST on Friday, Nipawin RCMP officers were called with a report of a dead person at a residence on Railway Avenue E. in Choiceland, a town about 200 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

A 37-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

The investigation — led by Saskatchewan RCMP's south major crimes unit — is in its early stages but the death is considered death suspicious, police say.

The woman's family has been notified and RCMP say there is no concern for public safety.

