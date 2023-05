One person had to be airlifted to hospital after an ATV crash Saturday in Digby County. (Government of Nova Scotia - image credit)

One person was airlifted after an ATV crash on Highway 217 in Rossway, N.S., Saturday evening.

Three females were involved in the collision and all have injuries.

Upon arrival, RCMP officers and EHS found an ATV on its side. All three had to be taken to hospital with one airlifted.

The investigation is ongoing.

